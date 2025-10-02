  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Cabinet nod for Rs 11,440-crore pulses’ mission

Cabinet nod for Rs 11,440-crore pulses’ mission
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a six-year central scheme aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in pulses production, with a...

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a six-year central scheme aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in pulses production, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick