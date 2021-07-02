Cadila’s Covid vaccine release next month

New Delhi: Cadila Healthcare expects to produce 1 crore vaccine doses per month from August and 5 crore doses by December this year. "Our target is to produce 10 crore vaccine doses in a year," said Sharvil Patel, MD, Cadila Healthcare on ZyCoV-D. India's first Plasmid DNA Covid-19 vaccine, vaccine maker Zydus Cadila has applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. Zydus Cadila that already has anti-Covid treatments available in the market claimed to have conducted the largest clinical trial in India so far at over 50 centres and the participants included people between age group 12 and 18 years.

Dr Sharvil Patel said the vaccine when approved will help not only adults but also adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age group. The company said it has also evaluated a two dose regimen for ZyCoV-D vaccine using a 3 mg dose per visit and the immunogenicity results had been found to be equivalent to the current three dose regimen.