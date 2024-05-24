Calcutta HC stays police action at Bengal LoP’s residence till June 10

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday put an interim stay on police action at the residence-cum-office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari till June 10.

Following a late-night police raid at Suvendu Adhikari’s rented house in Kolaghat in East Midnapore District on Tuesday, the LoP approached the Calcutta High Court against that.

In his petition he also alleged that the police raid was conducted without proper warrants or related documents.

The police claimed they searched the place as they were hunting for a miscreant who was absconding in a case and were not aware that Suvendu Adhikari rented the place.

After a detailed hearing on Friday, the single-Judge Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha finally ordered an interim stay on police action there till June 10.

However, Justice Sinha also directed that in case of emergency, the police could approach the court.

During the hearing, Suvendu Adhikari’s counsel argued that the police action was a deliberate move to harass the LoP amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

However, the state government’s counsel said that the police action that night was in a different case and the cops were not aware that Suvendu Adhikari had rented the place.

During the hearing Justice Sinha observed that it was strange that the police in this case went to the place in the wee hours after getting a complaint and without proper investigation.

“On how many occasions does the police act so promptly?” she questioned.

The police action gained significance after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, raised the issue in an election meeting in the state on May 22, where he said that the fear of defeat had made West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee desperate.

“When central agencies raided the residence of a leader of Trinamool Congress a massive amount of Rs 51 crore was recovered. But the police raid at Adhikari’s house did not result in recovery of even 25 paise. So I am asking the Chief Minister to refrain from misusing the state police. Else the people of West Bengal will give you a fitting reply,” the Union Home Minister said.