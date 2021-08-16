Can do Amrut Ka Aadhaar

The idea of linking Aadhaar to liquor sale at the licensed wine shop counters and also in bar and restaurants is good to ascertain the habit of alcohol consumption among people.

This will help control the alcoholics from consuming excess liquor on a daily basis. It will also check the growing habit of alcohol addiction among youth.

One only needs to see that the linking of Aadhaar to sale of liquor does not affect the sales and targeted revenues.

Another problem is making consumers share Aadhaar card for the fear of losing benefits they get from the government. One needs to see if the government would like to go in for such a measure.