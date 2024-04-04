Canada dedicates April to Sikhs

Chandigarh: With eight lakh Sikhs calling Canada their home, April is observed as Sikh Heritage Month to celebrate the rich history and contributions of the community there.

As per the Canadian encyclopedia, Sikhism is a major world religion that arose from the teachings of Guru Nanak. There are about 27 million Sikhs worldwide, making Sikhism the fifth-largest religion.

“Throughout the month, we’ll feature prominent Sikh Canadians and events related to the Sikh community that had a strong impact on Canadian history,” said Historica Canada, a non-profit Canadian organisation dedicated to enhancing awareness of Canadian history.

According to City of Surrey’s official account on X, "It is an opportunity to remember, celebrate, and educate about the vital role Sikhs have played, and continue to play, in our communities."

This year’s Vaisakhi Parade is on April 20.

The official page of Veterans Affairs Canada says: “Today, we remember Buckam Singh -- one of the first Sikhs in Canada to enlist in our military.”

Son of Badan and Chandi Kaur Singh and husband of Pritam Kaur of Jalandhar, Buckam Singh was in Canadian Infantry (Eastern Ontario Regiment). His enlistment was on April 23, 1915.

Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, said: “Brampton is proud to be home to so many people of Sikh heritage making a tremendous contribution to the success of our city, Ontario and Canada.”

Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society President and CEO Satbir Singh Cheema said that the month of April “is an acknowledgement that gives us the opportunity to celebrate the contributions and efforts of the Sikh community in the past and in the present to make Canada a more inclusive place.”

PICS is a registered non-profit society that has been serving the local community in British Columbia since 1987, providing a broad spectrum of programmes and services that assist new immigrants, seniors, women and youth.