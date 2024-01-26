Canada Extends Republic Day Greetings To India Amid Diplomatic Strains

Canada Extends Republic Day Greetings to India Amid Diplomatic Strainsollows recent diplomatic tensions between the two nations, marked by allegations and investigations.

On Friday, the High Commission of Canada in India conveyed congratulations to India on its 75th Republic Day. The message, shared on X (previously Twitter), expressed warm wishes, stating, "Wishing India a very happy Republic Day." The post was presented in both Hindi and English by the Canada in India.

This message from Canada follows recent reports indicating that the country would investigate alleged Indian interference in its last two general elections, held in 2019 and 2021.

India and Canada have experienced diplomatic tensions for months, primarily centered around the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The strained relations escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertions on September 18, suggesting a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing on June 18 in British Columbia, Canada.

India rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated." Notably, Nijjar had been designated as a terrorist by India in 2020. The escalating tensions led to the expulsion of diplomats, issuance of travel advisories, and India temporarily halting visa services for Canadian citizens on September 21. However, e-visa services for Canadians were resumed by India in November after nearly two months of suspension.