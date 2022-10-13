Cannibalism suspected in Kerala killings

Thiruvananthapuram: A couple in Kerala who allegedly mutilated and killed two women in a ritualistic killing for "prosperity" may have even eaten the flesh of their victims, the police said, as shocking new details emerged in the case.

Roselin and Padma were tied up and tortured, the police said. The women's arms were tied behind their back and their breasts were chopped off and the blood was allowed to flow out.

One of the bodies was cut into 56 pieces, an officer said. The body parts were found from three pits. Though the killings were apparently meant as human sacrifice to end financial troubles, the police said there was also an element of sexual perversion and sadism.