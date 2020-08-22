Can't allow Ganpati Festival in Maharashtra: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is not inclined to permit festivities during Ganpati festival in Maharashtra this year as the crowd becomes uncontrollable.

Citing the pandemic, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde maintained that Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, by their very nature, involve large crowds.

"We are not inclined to allow Ganapati festivals since that is completely uncontrollable," remarked the CJI.

The Supreme Court Friday allowed devotees to offer Paryushan prayers in three Jain temples in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic.