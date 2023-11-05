Cart vendor dies after being hit by a crane in Delhi

New Delhi: A cart vendor died after being hit by a crane in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Sunday, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Adil (22), resident of Buland Masjid area in Shastri Park.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 10.43 a.m., regarding accident at Zero Pushta by crane.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Hydra Crane had hit a cart vendor, Adil, who died at the spot.

"The body was shifted to Hospital for post-mortem. Spot was visited by Crime Team," a senior police officer said, adding that crane driver fled from the spot and efforts are being made to trace him.