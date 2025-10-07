Cash rewards for arrest of 7 wanted IMC leaders

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 each for information leading to the arrest of seven associates of Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leader Tauqeer Raza, who are absconding in connection with the violence that erupted here last month over the “I Love Muhammad” posters.

Seven people were named in the FIRs registered after the violence the broke out on September 26, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya had said on Sunday.

Those on the wanted list include Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leaders -- youth district president Sajid Saklani, city youth president Altamas Raja, Afzal Beg, Nayab alias Nimma, Bablu Khan, Nadeem, and Adnan Saklani.

According to police, Sajid and Altamas are wanted in cases registered at Baradari police station, while Afzal Beg is wanted in cases at Kila and Baradari stations.

Nayab alias Nimma and Bablu Khan are listed as history-sheeters at the Baradari police station, while Nadeem also faces charges of gang rape, police said.

Police further said that Adnan Saklani allegedly instigated young men to join the violence. SSP Arya said special teams have been formed to track down the accused, who are currently on the run.

“No person involved in the violence will be spared. Arrests will be made soon,” he added. The controversy erupted on September 9, when Kanpur police registered a case against 24 people for allegedly installing boards with “I Love Muhammad” written on them during a religious procession on September 4. In Bareilly tensions broke out on September 26, when locals and police clashed in the heart of the city following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a proposed protest over the “I Love Muhammad” posters.