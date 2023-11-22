Cashless transactions causing hurdles for small industries: Mamata

Kolkata: Speaking at the closing session of the Bengal Global Business Summit-2023 here on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Union government’s focus on cashless transactions, saying that it is creating major hurdles for the micro and small scale industrial units.

“Cashless transactions are perfect for rich people. Using debit cards and credit cards are their compulsions. But how many people from relatively lower financial backgrounds use debit cards and credit cards? Even I do not use such cards. Similarly, excessive focus on cashless transactions is causing problems for the micro and small industries,” the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee also said that the focus of her government is more on macro, small and medium industries rather than big units.

“Small is always beautiful. Often the big industries do not necessarily generate major employment. But the small industries are employment generators in the true sense,” she said.

She also said that industrialists are often harassed unnecessarily by the central agencies.

“Industrialists are often leaving the country being scared of the central agencies. To be precise, the industrialists are at times choked by the central agencies. At the same time, the issue of over-taxation also becomes a burden for them,” she said.

She concluded her speech by stating that as many as 188 MoUs have been signed at the summit this year. The Chief Minister also claimed that the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 3.37 lakh crore during this year’s summit.