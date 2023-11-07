Live
Cattle smuggler arrested in Gurugram
Gurugram : A cattle smuggler was arrested in Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) area in Gurugram on Tuesday while eight cows and 18 bulls were seized from him, police said. Police said that the rescued animals were taken to Nuh. The suspect was identified as Nafis (28), a resident of Nuh.
The accused was allegedly illegally transporting the cattle to the slaughterhouse. A truck was recovered on a tip-off by a group of cow vigilantes. The video of the incident has also been widely shared on several social media platforms.
"The cow smugglers tried to escape when we asked them to stop somehow we managed to stop them. We overpowered one of the accused and handed him over to the police while his accomplice managed to escape the spot," said a cow vigilante.
The cows were tied with ropes while one cow and a bull had died. "We have arrested the accused and search is on to nab the absconding criminals," a police officer said.
The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.