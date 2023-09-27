Cauvery Dispute: Bengaluru bandh partial

Bengaluru/Chennai: A dawn-to-dusk Bengaluru bandh called by local outfits over the Cauvery dispute evoked partial response on Tuesday, even as the protesting groups demanded implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project, a proposal touted by state deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as a solution for the inter-state river water dispute involving Tamil Nadu.

Amid the protests in the Karnataka capital today and a proposed one on Friday, Tamil Nadu said the Supreme Court verdict is binding, irrespective of such agitations.

