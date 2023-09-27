Live
- Devotees rush reduces in Tirumala today after completion of Brahmotsavams
- Gundlakamma reservoir gate to be installed soon
- AP implementing 50% quota for women: Women’s panel chief
- Ganesh idol immersion concludes peacefully in Kurnool
- 8 wheelchairs donated to Tirupati railway station
- BJP goes all out to retain power in Madhya Pradesh
- CM KCR suffers from viral fever
- Sri City gets ‘Iconic Brand of India - 2023’ Award
- Talasani inaugurates Lakefront park on Necklace Road
- CM KCR announces Dasara gift for State coal workers
Cauvery Dispute: Bengaluru bandh partial
Bengaluru/Chennai: A dawn-to-dusk Bengaluru bandh called by local outfits over the Cauvery dispute evoked partial response on Tuesday, even as the protesting groups demanded implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project, a proposal touted by state deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as a solution for the inter-state river water dispute involving Tamil Nadu.
Amid the protests in the Karnataka capital today and a proposed one on Friday, Tamil Nadu said the Supreme Court verdict is binding, irrespective of such agitations.
