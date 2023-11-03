Live
- INDIA bloc is an arrangement, not an 'alliance': Sitaram Yechury
- Delhi Police foil jewellery shop heist bid, arrest 11 criminals with weapons
- AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC against HC order upholding his arrest by ED
- Economic circumstances shouldn't lead to dowry deaths: Delhi High Court
- RBI fines PNB, Federal Bank, Mercedes Financial Services for breach of rules
- Conman posing as CBI official nabbed accepting bribe in Nagpur
- Nagarjuna unveils ‘Shantala’second single
- Viewers connect with ‘Sarvam Sakthi Mayam’ characters- Director Pradeep Maddali
- EFLU holds talk on Gender Stereotypes, Language
- This week's Scholarships For Students
Just In
CBI arrests Assistant Audit Officer for taking bribe in Bhubaneswar
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Assistant Audit Officer, PAG (Audit-1) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,500 from a person in Bhubaneswar.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Assistant Audit Officer, PAG (Audit-1) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,500 from a person in Bhubaneswar.
The accused was identified as Santosh Kumar Panigrahy.
According to the CBI, a case has been registered based on a complaint against Panigrahy in Bhubaneswar.
The allegations revolve around the accused demanding a bribe of Rs. 6,500 from a complainant in exchange for not raising any audit objections regarding the medical bills of the complainant's office.
Furthermore, it was alleged that the accused demanded this bribe of Rs. 6,500, which amounted to 10 per cent of the total medical bill of Rs. 65,000, as he had refrained from objecting to the medical bills during the audit.
“The CBI set up a sting operation and apprehended the accused while he was in the process of demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 6,500 from the complainant,” said a senior CBI official.
“Subsequent searches were conducted at the accused's premises in Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, leading to the recovery of documents related to immovable properties in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Berhampur,” said the official.