CBI arrests two accused in separate graft cases

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested Ashim Kumar Sen, a Deputy Manager of Verka Dairy Plant in Punjab’s Mohali and Yogesh Yadav a Sanitary lnspector at Cantonment Board in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in a graft case.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency has arrested Sen for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered on complaint against Sen and it was alleged that the complainant was running a firm at Chandigarh in the name of his wife and the firm was awarded a contract for providing manpower and security to the Verka Plant (Milkfed), Mohali.

It was also alleged that Sen had been harassing the complainant and threatening him to cancel the contract.

It was also alleged that the complainant met the accused during which the accused allegedly demanded bribe at a rate of Rs 15000 per month for next four to five months and that Sen further told the complainant that if the said bribe was not paid, then the contract will be cancelled. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 30,000.

The official said that CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 30,000.

Searches were conducted at the premises of Sen in Mohali and Patiala which laid to recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused was produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Chandigarh and was remanded to 14 days Judicial Custody.

Meanwhile, in another case, the official said that the agency arrested Yogesh Yadav a Sanitary, Inspector at Cantonment Board in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 form the Complainant.

A case was registered on complaint against two Sanitary lnspectors Cantonment Board, Meerut on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant to allow continuation of reconstruction of Complainant’s three shops in Cantonment Board, Meerut.

It was further alleged that three shops were under construction in Lal Kurti, Meerut Cantonment and the owner of the said three shops had given the responsibility of construction to Complainant.

For continuing the construction of the said three shops, both the accused working at the office of CEO, Cantonment Board, Meerut, demanded bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

“CBI laid a trap and caught Yadav red handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage or bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused,” the official said.

The arrested accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBl Cases at Ghaziabad and was sent to Judicial Custody till November 30.