CBI Exposes Bribery Scandal At Delhi's RML Hospital: Nine Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered a corruption scheme at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi, where doctors and various hospital staff allegedly accepted bribes from patients and medical equipment suppliers, according to sources familiar with the matter.



The agency has apprehended nine individuals, including doctors, RML clerks, private intermediaries, and medical equipment suppliers, following raids at approximately 15 locations, including the hospital, on Wednesday.

In its initial FIR filed on Tuesday, the CBI has identified a professor and an assistant professor from RML's cardiology department, a senior technical in-charge, a nurse, two clerks, multiple private medical equipment suppliers, and unidentified government officials.

This marks the second bribery scandal exposed in a prominent government hospital in Delhi. Previously, in March last year, the CBI arrested Dr. Manish Rawat, a neurosurgeon at Safdarjung Hospital, and four associates for allegedly coercing patients into purchasing surgical equipment at inflated prices.

Among those implicated in the RML bribery case by the CBI are Dr. Parvathgouda (assistant professor, cardiology department), Dr. Ajay Raj (cardiology professor), Rajnish Kumar (senior technical in-charge, Cath Lab at RML), Shalu Shama (nurse), Bhuwal Jaiswal, Sanjay Kumar Gupta (both clerks), and representatives from four medical equipment companies. They all face charges of criminal conspiracy and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI FIR, doctors Parvathgouda and Raj allegedly demanded and accepted bribes from private suppliers, while clerk Bhuwal Jaiswal and nurse Shalu Sharma are accused of soliciting undue benefits from patients for facilitating hospital procedures.