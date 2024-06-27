CBI Makes First Arrests In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case In Bihar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case in Bihar on Thursday, apprehending two individuals from Patna, identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh.

According to sources, Manish Prakash, assisted by Ashutosh, allegedly arranged for candidates to stay at a boys' hostel linked to the Learn Play School in Patna on May 4, a day before the NEET exam. At the hostel, they were provided with leaked question papers and answer keys. The school was reportedly booked for a night, and the leaked question paper was found there, partially burnt.

Following questioning by CBI officials, both suspects were arrested.

The CBI registered an FIR regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam on Sunday, after the ministry transferred the investigation to the central agency due to demands from protesting students. The CBI is currently probing six cases related to the NEET paper leak, with incidents reported in Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and three cases in Rajasthan.

The NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is the entrance exam for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions across India. This year's exam took place on May 5 at 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 locations abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the test.