CBI officer gets relief from HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday 'stayed' a lower court order that had directed departmental action against a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer involved in the investigation of the Delhi excise policy case. During the hearing, the High Court put the order on hold and suspended further proceedings in the matter for the time being.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words on Monday, each interpreting the Delhi High Court order . The BJP welcomed the high court's directions, saying that it marked the end of the AAP's brief celebrations. The AAP, however, maintained that the court has only temporarily stopped administrative action against the CBI officials and not stayed the discharge of its leaders. The high court on Monday sought replies from former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others on a petition filed by the CBI challenging a lower court's decision to discharge them in the liquor policy case. The high court also indicated that it would stay the trial court's "prejudicial" remarks against the CBI officials. Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the high court's decision to admit the CBI petition.