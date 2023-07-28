CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur

On July 27, 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been directed to assume control of the investigation regarding the disturbing sexual violence incident that occurred on May 4 in Manipur's Thoubal district. The incident involved three women being stripped and paraded naked, with one of them being raped. The decision to transfer the case to the CBI was made by the Centre just before a Supreme Court hearing on the matter. In an affidavit submitted to the court, the Centre expressed its belief that the trial should be conducted outside the state and be completed within six months from the filing of the chargesheet.



The Centre referred to the incident as "unfortunate and unacceptable," stressing the importance of ensuring that justice is served for such a heinous offense. The intention is to set a deterrent example nationwide, specifically concerning crimes against women. This was cited as one of the reasons for entrusting the investigation to an independent agency like the CBI, with the consent of the State Government.

In the midst of this development, violence continued to persist in the State, as another incident of the gunfight between two groups resulted in the loss of one life in the Kangvai area of Churachandpur district. This incident took place 85 days after ethnic violence had erupted in the region.

As per the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Manipur government wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to recommend transferring the investigation to the CBI. The incident in Thoubal came into the spotlight when a video of the event went viral, causing widespread outrage and leading Opposition parties to demand discussions on the situation in Manipur during Parliament sessions.

Up to this point, the Manipur police have arrested seven accused individuals, including one juvenile, in connection with the case. A total of 14 suspects have been identified. The person who recorded the video on his phone was arrested after the video surfaced on social media on July 19, more than 70 days after the incident occurred. His phone has been confiscated.

The affidavit mentioned that the State Government has formulated measures for the rehabilitation of the victims, which include providing counseling from trained professionals, ensuring shelter at a secure location of their choice while maintaining confidentiality, arranging for education and suitable job opportunities for the victims or their next of kin (NoK) subject to their willingness and suitability.

To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the State Government has made it mandatory for Police Stations to report all such cases to the Director General of Police in their jurisdiction. Additionally, suitable rewards will be given for reporting such incidents and providing information leading to the arrest of the culprits. The State Government is committed to ensuring the anonymity and security of whistleblowers and informants.

The affidavit mentioned challenges faced in approaching the victims due to resistance from Civil Society Organizations in Churachandpur. However, the authorities have some leads and are anticipating more arrests in the case.

Regarding law enforcement actions, the affidavit stated that a significant number of individuals, 13,782 in total, have been detained or bound down for violating curfew and other laws. The State Government is considering aerial monitoring using drones to prevent gatherings and ensure swift action to disperse crowds. Video recordings will be utilized to apprehend lawbreakers promptly, and the trial of the accused will be expedited through Fast Track Courts as advised by the State Government.

Meanwhile, amid an intense gunfight between two groups in the Kangvai area, located in the foothills bordering Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, a 30-year-old man lost his life. The exchange of gunfire began early on Thursday and persisted until late in the evening. This region has been witnessing frequent violence since May 3 and is notable for the significant presence of Central security forces and the army, who were attempting to deescalate the situation.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), the deceased individual was identified as Lunminthang, a resident of S. Bolkot village. Three others were also injured during the incident.

The ongoing ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities has resulted in the looting of more than 4,000 weapons and a substantial number of rounds of ammunition from police armouries since May 3. The proliferation of sophisticated weapons among civilians is a major concern, as they are being used for attacks against each other. Although over 1,600 weapons have been recovered or surrendered by the public so far, the presence of such a large number of arms in civilian possession remains troubling.

To address the volatile situation, around 35,000 Central security forces, including the army, have been deployed in the State. However, despite these measures, the violence has caused the loss of more than 140 lives and displaced over 54,000 people.