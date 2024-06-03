CDS pays visit to INS Chilka

Berhampur: General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), on Saturday visited INS Chilka, the premier ab initio training establishment of the Indian Navy for Agniveers.

The CDS interacted with the Agniveers. He exhorted the Agniveers to focus on training to become technologically proficient sea warriors. During the interaction, he responded to various queries from the Agniveers.

The CDS was briefed on the pivotal role played by INS Chilka in shaping future sea warriors of the Indian Navy. An overview of training activities along with analysis of Agniveer batches trained till date at Chilka was provided.

During his address, the CDS said the implementation of the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ has been one of the major reforms towards maintaining a youthful profile in the services and nation building by providing skilled, disciplined and motivated youth.

To gain insight into Agniveer training in the Navy, the CDS took a short tour of the training infrastructure. He complimented the training faculty for imparting high standards of training and shaping the next generation of sea warriors.