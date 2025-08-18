CEC junks ‘vote chori’ charges

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday adopted a self-righteous tone, dismissing ‘vote chori’ allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in its first press conference since Bihar's controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR), stating that they are standing like a rock behind the voters.

“Either give an affidavit under oath or apologise to the nation. If the affidavit is not received within 7 days, it means that all these allegations are baseless,” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said in response to allegations made by Rahul Gandhi.

The CEC stated that the EC takes every possible step to safeguard the voting rights of every citizen in the country, and a deliberate attempt is being made to discredit them.

The Commission’s press meet comes 10 days after the Opposition leader in a press conference accused the ECI of facilitating widespread electoral malpractice.

Rahul Gandi alleged that over one lakh fake votes were registered to aid in BJP’s victory in Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 Parliament elections. He had also accused the election body of attempting to steal Bihar’s Assembly elections.

Following his press conference, the ECI had accused the Congress leader of using ‘dirty phrases’ against them. “The EC is not scared of such allegations, and neither are the voters. I want to make it clear that the EC will without bias stand like a rock with women, poor, young, voters of the country,” he said, adding that the allegations are tantamount to insulting the Constitution.

On questions regarding allegations of undue haste in SIR, the ECI said they are misleading.

"The law says that such revisions are to be done before the polls," the CEC said. "In Bihar, in 2003 an SIR was done. It was done successfully then, it would be done successfully now," he added.

When asked about voter irregularities in Kerala and Karnataka, the CEC said, “If no candidate had a problem even up till 45 days after the election concluded, then it is clear to all voters what the intent is.”

Gyanesh Kumar also said that unlike the special summary revision, the SIR is an attempt to purify the rolls by giving to each voter an enumeration form.

Responding to a question on why the ECI is determining eligibility, Gyanesh Kumar said that it was being done to ensure that the Article 326 of the Constitution is not violated.