Central government convened an all-party meet on 26 august to discuss Afghanistan crisis

In view of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Government of India has called an all-party meeting. An all-party meeting has been called on August 26 at 11 am, in which the issue of Afghanistan will be discussed.

It is believed that in this meeting, the government will inform the opposition about the Afghanistan issue. After the Taliban occupation in Afghanistan, the situation there is said to be very bad. There is an atmosphere of chaos everywhere. Afghan people want to leave the country.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave this information by tweeting. In his tweet, he said that PM Modi has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs that, He should inform the MPs of all the political parties of both the houses about the developments related to Afghanistan. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi will give further information on this matter.



At present, India is focusing on evacuating its citizens trapped there. India has so far evacuated more than 500 Indians from Afghanistan. Indian World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandok said on Monday that 46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, along with some Indian nationals, are being evacuated from Kabul by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

