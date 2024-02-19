Central Government Holds Fourth Round Of Talks With Farmers Amid Ongoing Protests

The central government convened its fourth set of discussions with farmers' union leaders on Sunday, February 18, aiming to quell the ongoing 'Delhi chalo' protests at the Punjab-Haryana borders. Previous negotiations failed to make headway, particularly in addressing the farmers' insistence on a legal assurance for the minimum support price(MSP) of their produce.

Meanwhile, the internet services suspension in Haryana has been prolonged for an additional two days until February 19. Initially scheduled to end on February 15, the government decided to extend the mobile internet ban due to the continuing protests.

Against the backdrop of persistent farmer protests demanding legal backing for MSP and the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee recommendations on pricing, renowned agricultural economist Dr. Sardara Singh Johl remarked that guaranteeing MSP for all crops "is not feasible."

Farm leaders emphasized on Saturday that the government holds the key to resolving the issues, a day ahead of their fourth round of discussions with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai.

On the fifth day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers remained stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border, exerting pressure on the Centre to meet their demands, notably the legal guarantee of MSP for crops.