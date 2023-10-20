Centre assures renewable energy sector stakeholders of early resolution of regulatory issues

New Delhi: Green Hydrogen developers and renewable energy stakeholders have flagged issues like regulatory provisions for enabling dual connectivity, certain contractual conditions, demand charges being levied by states and other aspects related to SEZ policies, with the Centre.

These issues were raised in a meeting with Power and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh earlier this week.

Singh assured the industry that all their demands will be looked into and the government will take all possible steps for the resolution of their outstanding issues at the earliest.

The minister also said that India is committed to being a competitive player in the Green Hydrogen and its derivatives export field.

He further announced that no compromise would be made with regard to grid security while ensuring that production of Green Hydrogen stayed competitive.

Launched in January 2023, the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) has a total outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

The mission envisages production of 5 million tonnes per annum of Green Hydrogen by 2030 with an associated renewable energy addition of 125 GW.