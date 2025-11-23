Centre Clarifies No Bill on Chandigarh's Administration For Winter Session

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that the Central government has no plans to introduce any bill regarding Chandigarh’s administration in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which starts on December 1, 2025. Reports about a proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, aiming to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution—aligning it with Union territories without legislatures and empowering the President to make regulations—have caused political unrest, especially in Punjab.

However, the MHA emphasized that the proposal is only meant to simplify the law-making process for Chandigarh and does not intend to alter its governance, administrative structure, or the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and Punjab or Haryana.

The Ministry assured that no final decision has been made yet and that any action will involve thorough consultations with all stakeholders to safeguard Chandigarh’s interests. The Centre dismissed concerns about changing Chandigarh’s status or administrative control and reiterated that the current system, where the Punjab governor acts as administrator, remains intact.

Furthermore, the government’s stance aims to calm political tensions and confusion surrounding the issue while considering the delicate balance between the Union Territory and the neighboring states. This clarification comes after strong opposition emerged from Punjab's political parties, who viewed the bill as a move to diminish Punjab’s claim over its capital.