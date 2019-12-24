Centre Clears Creation Of CDS, Tri-service Defence Chief

New Delhi: The Union government cleared the creation of the post of chief of defence staff (CDS) at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning. First suggested by army chief of the time, General KV Krishna Rao in the early 80s, the Kargil Review Committee subsequently recommended it in 1999. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) lent its approval to the report of a high-level panel headed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, which had defined the role and responsibilities of the CDS and laid the framework.

The move is considered to be of strategic importance and is expected to lend cohesion to India's growing military muscle. It assumes significance in terms of the country's defence needs seen against the neighbourhood.

In all likelihood, General Bipin Rawat, who completes his tenure as the Army chief on December 31, will be named CDS soon. Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane will take over as Chief of Army Staff on December 31.

What do a CDS mean for the future of our services?

The chief of defence staff will be the first among equals heading the three wings of the defence services, the Army, Air Force and Navy.

The tri-service chief will act as a military adviser to the government on important defence and strategic issues.

He will function as a central point of communication on defence matters.

The CDS will ensure better coordination between the services as also with the government.

The chief of tri-services will head a new department of military affairs and function as its secretary.

He will infuse synergy among the various wings of the armed forces.

The CDS will also be delegated the responsibility of overseeing tri-Service organizations dealing with space and cyberspace which will be placed under his direct command.

The CDS will enjoy the status of a four-star general and will have the salary and perks of a Service chief.

He will also serve as the permanent chairman of the chiefs of staff committee.