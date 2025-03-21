Centre clears Rs 7,000 cr for indigenous guns on borders

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a mega deal to procure advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore, marking a major step in indigenous manufacturing of such howitzers.

The ATAGS is the first indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured 155 mm artillery gun system and its procurement is set to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army. The gun system features a long 52-calibre barrel, allowing for extended strike range of up to 45 km. The CCS cleared the proposal to procure the ATAGS on Wednesday, top sources said.

The defence acquisition council had accorded the initial approval to the procurement around two years ago. Under the deal, a total of 307 guns will be procured along with 327 gun-towing vehicles. The deployment of the gun system along India's western (Pakistan) and northern (China) borders will provide the armed forces with a significant strategic edge, ensuring enhanced operational readiness and firepower, the sources said.

With its larger calibre, the gun system ensures higher lethality, delivering sizeable amount of explosive while enabling automated deployment and target engagement.

This approval underscores India's growing prowess in indigenous defence manufacturing and technological advancements, they said.