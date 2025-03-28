Centre clears transfer of two High Court judges

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday issued notifications regarding the transfer of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh of the Delhi High Court and Arindam Sinha of the Odisha HC, pursuant to the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, Judge, Delhi High Court, to be a Judge of Allahabad High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Allahabad High Court,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

In November last year, the SC Collegium had recommended repatriation of Justice C.D. Singh to his parent High Court i.e. the Allahabad High Court.

In a distinct notification, the Centre on Friday announced that the President, after consultation with the CJI, was pleased to transfer Justice Arindam Sinha, a Judge of the Orissa High Court, to the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meetings held on March 6 and 20, had recommended the transfer of Justice Sinha to the Allahabad High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on 06th March 2025 and 20th March 2025 has recommended transfer of Mr. Justice Arindam Sinha, Judge, High Court of Orissa (PHC: Calcutta), to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad,” said a statement released on the website of the apex court.

As per the existing Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the proposal for transfer of HC judges is initiated by the CJI in consultation with four senior-most puisne judges of the Supreme Court, commonly known as Collegium.

The MoP further provides that the CJI is also expected to take into account the views of the Chief Justice of the High Court from which the judge is to be transferred, as also the Chief Justice of the High Court to which the transfer is to be effected, besides taking into account the views of one or more Supreme Court judges who are in a position to offer views.



