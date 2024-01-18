Centre declares half-day holiday to Central govt. offices on January 22 amid inauguration of Ram Mandir

On the occasion of the Prana Pratishta of Shri Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Central government has made a significant announcement. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that a half day holiday will be observed on the 22nd of this month from 2.30 PM, which will apply to all offices operated by the central government.

This decision has been made to allow people to witness the live installation program of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Center has stated that this one-time holiday will be observed until the completion of the Prana Pratishta ceremony. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Center.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Prana Pratishtha program of Sri Ram in Ayodhya on the 22nd are underway with great enthusiasm. The entire city of Ayodhya has transformed into a festive atmosphere, with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' resounding everywhere. The people of Ayodhya are eagerly waiting for the coronation of Sri Ram Lalla.