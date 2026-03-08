Centre eases customs rules for export cargo returning to India

The Central government has relaxed customs procedures for export cargo that is returning to India after ships were forced to turn back due to disruptions in key maritime routes, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The move comes after several vessels carrying Indian export consignments were unable to reach their destination ports because of the ongoing disruptions in the region.

As a result, some ships have returned to Indian ports with cargo that had already been cleared for export.

In a circular issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the government announced a simplified process for handling such consignments when they arrive back at Indian ports.

The temporary relief is aimed at addressing concerns raised by exporters and shipping companies.

It will also help process “back to town” requests from exporters whose cargo could not be delivered overseas.

The relaxation will remain in effect for 15 days from the date of the circular.

Under the new arrangement, containers returning to India can be unloaded at port terminals without the need to file the usual import documentation, such as a Bill of Entry.

However, customs officials will verify the shipping documents before allowing the containers to be taken off the vessels.

Authorities will also match the container details with the corresponding shipping bills and check whether the container seals remain intact.

If any seal is found to be tampered with or broken, the container will undergo a full inspection.

The CBIC has also allowed exporters to cancel shipping bills for such consignments, even if the Export General Manifest (EGM) has already been filed.

A new option will soon be introduced on the Indian Customs Electronic System (ICES) platform to allow cancellation of shipping bills after EGM filing.

This step has been taken to ensure that export incentives are not mistakenly issued for cargo that never reached foreign destinations.

Once the shipping bills are cancelled, the details will be shared through ICEGATE with agencies such as the Reserve Bank of India and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

However, if exporters have already received any tax benefits or export incentives, including IGST refunds or duty drawback, they will have to return the amount to the government.