Centre fast-tracks Rs 5,879 crore worth new railway line projects in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The 73rd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti has put on the fast track two projects for Maharashtra involving an investment of Rs 5,879 crore for the construction of more broad gauge railway lines that will speed up the movement of cargo and passengers across the state, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Thursday.



The first project from the Ministry of Railways pertains to construction of the 4th broad gauge railway line of 160 km from Manmad to Jalgaon in Maharashtra's Nashik and Jalgaon districts.

With an estimated investment of Rs 2,594 crore, the project seeks to enhance the section capacity of the existing line, facilitating smoother movement of cargo and passenger trains. It aligns closely with national infrastructure priorities and is crucial for meeting future transportation demands in the region.

The second project from the Ministry of Railways pertains to construction of 3rd & 4th broad gauge railway lines of 130.5 km from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra to Burhanpur and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh.

With an estimated cost of Rs 3,285 crore, the project is expected to significantly enhance section capacity, promote regional development, and bolster the Indian Railways' market share in the logistics sector, thus contributing to economic growth and sustainable transportation solutions for the region.

The two projects are a part of the Energy Mineral Cement Corridor (EMCC) programme of the Ministry of Railways, for providing connectivity to coal, cement and mineral production areas.

The meeting to evaluate the projects was chaired by the Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur on June 21.