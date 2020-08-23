Centre gives nod to resume film shootings

Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said film and television programme production can be resumed with all the necessary health protocols in place. After consultation with the home ministry and the health ministry, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been firmed up, he said.

According to the SOP, the actors facing the camera will be exempt from wearing masks. And crew members will have to adhere to the guidelines of the health ministry.

Production of films and television programmes has been put on hold since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was imposed. After 68 days of stringent curbs, the government initiated the "unlock" process from June.