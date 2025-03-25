Live
- Potu workers thank TTD Chairman
- Shot in the arm for medical tourism as THOTA gets adopted
- SCR presents safety awards to staff
- Traffic awareness held for students
- KTR accuses Cong govt of neglecting minorities
- Insects, cockroaches greet food safety officials during raid on popular eateries
- Women are not safe in buses and trains: Sabitha Indra Reddy
- Collective efforts needed to eliminate Tuberculosis: SVIMS Director
- India’s bond market at $2.69-trn mark in March
- TTD conducts Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam today ahead of Ugadi
Centre notifies 24% hike in salaries, pensions for MPs
Highlights
The Union government on Monday notified a 24% hike in the salaries of Members of Parliament with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023, based on the Cost Inflation Index.
New Delhi : The Union government on Monday notified a 24% hike in the salaries of Members of Parliament with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023, based on the Cost Inflation Index.
The notification, issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, also increased the daily allowances for sitting members and pension and additional pension for every year of service more than five years for former members.
A member of Parliament will now get ₹1.24 lakh per month as salary as against ₹1 lakh per month they received earlier. The daily allowance too has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500, the notification said.
Next Story