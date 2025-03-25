Centre notifies 24% hike in salaries, pensions for MPs

New Delhi : The Union government on Monday notified a 24% hike in the salaries of Members of Parliament with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023, based on the Cost Inflation Index.

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, also increased the daily allowances for sitting members and pension and additional pension for every year of service more than five years for former members.

A member of Parliament will now get ₹1.24 lakh per month as salary as against ₹1 lakh per month they received earlier. The daily allowance too has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500, the notification said.