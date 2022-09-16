Centre should do positive work instead of 'harassing' everyone with CBI, ED: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Instead of "harassing" everyone with CBI and ED, the Centre should do some positive and good work for the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

"I think the Centre should do some good work... How will the nation progress, if positive work is not being done. The whole nation is being harassed by the CBI and ED. How will the country move further in such situations," Kejriwal asserted while asking the Centre to arrest those who are involved in wrongdoing.

"I failed to understand what the liquor scam is about. Earlier, they alleged that this is a Rs 1.5 lakh crore scam. How can it be a scam of Rs 1.5 lakh crore when the whole budget of Delhi is Rs 70,000 crore only?," Delhi Chief Minister asked while addressing a media briefing here.

He further said that "someone said this is a scam of Rs 8,000 crore, someone said it is Rs 1,100 crore while the Lieutenant Governor claimed that it is a scam of Rs 144 crore. And CBI in its FIR has said the scam of Rs 1 crore".

Not even a single penny (linked to corruption) was found when Manish Sisodia's residence was raided. "Even they didn't get anything in the locker".

On the recent "sting" video released by the BJP, Kejriwal said, "Sisodia has already said that he is ready to produce all videos to the probe agency and they should investigate the matter by Monday. If anything is suspicious and wrong, arrest him else apologise."