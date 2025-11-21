Centre to host national conference in Mumbai tomorrow to finalise Haj 2026 plan

New Delhi: The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) is set to host a crucial National Haj Conference on Saturday at the Haj House in Mumbai to finalise preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage.

The conference also aims to ensure a safe, smooth, and dignified experience for the over 1,75,000 Indian pilgrims who will embark on the annual journey.

Chaired by Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, the high-level meeting will convene the Executive Officers of all State and Union Territory Haj Committees. The primary focus is to strengthen cooperation and synergy between the State/UT Haj Committees and the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) to deliver world-class facilities to all Indian Haj Yatris.

The conference agenda is packed with critical operational activities. Key discussions will centre on “Accommodation & Logistics”, including a thorough review of arrangements and coordination with domestic and Saudi agencies to ensure timely and comfortable services.

Another priority area is “Transportation & Baggage Handling”, with the goal to strengthen systems for the seamless movement of pilgrims and establish efficient, safe baggage protocols.

The readiness of field staff will also be assessed, with an Evaluation of “Training of Haj Assistants and Inspectors,” emphasising high standards of “service delivery, discipline, and adherence to all operational protocols.”

Ensuring pilgrims' health is paramount, the conference will review “Medical Preparedness”, which encompasses comprehensive medical screening, vaccination, and certification processes in alignment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) guidelines. Effective coordination and readiness of medical teams will also be a major point of discussion.

“The conference aims to identify gaps, streamline processes, and enhance inter-agency collaboration to ensure that Haj 2026 is conducted with the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and care,” the Ministry said in its press note.

“The Ministry reiterates its unwavering commitment to the welfare of minority communities and to providing world-class facilities for all Indian Haj pilgrims. The outcomes of the conference are expected to significantly strengthen the overall preparedness for the forthcoming Haj season,” it added.