Centre undermining federalism, says Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday accused the Centre of undermining federalism, citing reports about the National Medical Commission's new decisions regarding medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, ''If reports are true that the National Medical Commission has decreed that: (A) no more new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and (B) no more additional seats in existing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, then it amounts to punishing good performance.'' This is another serious encroachment on the powers of the state government and the state legislature, he said.

''Why should a state not start a new medical college out of its own funds and for the its own students? The Centre and its agencies are undermining federalism,'' the former Union minister said.

The ''assault'' on states' rights continues under the Modi government, Chidambaram alleged.