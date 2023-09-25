Live
- 2 held for murder of youth
- Gadkari urges auto industry, stakeholders to promote vehicle scrapping policy
- ‘Modi means guarantee of fulfillment of promises,’ says PM in Jaipur
- Musical fountains, a new attraction at Durgam Cheruvu
- Centre undermining federalism, says Chidambaram
- The 9th Edition of TEDxHyderabad 2023 - Ignite Creates an Unforgettable Symposium of Ideas and Inspiration
- 'China’s unfair trade practices have forced EU to become more assertive'
- SC issues notice on plea seeking 25% higher benefits for specially-abled individuals under social security schemes
- NSE plans to extend F&O trading hours; seeks Sebi's nod
- Congress should quiz Sharad Pawar on meetings with Adani Group: Prakash Ambedkar
Just In
Centre undermining federalism, says Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday accused the Centre of undermining federalism, citing reports about the National Medical Commission's new decisions regarding medical colleges in Tamil Nad
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday accused the Centre of undermining federalism, citing reports about the National Medical Commission's new decisions regarding medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.
In a post on X, Chidambaram said, ''If reports are true that the National Medical Commission has decreed that: (A) no more new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and (B) no more additional seats in existing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, then it amounts to punishing good performance.'' This is another serious encroachment on the powers of the state government and the state legislature, he said.
''Why should a state not start a new medical college out of its own funds and for the its own students? The Centre and its agencies are undermining federalism,'' the former Union minister said.
The ''assault'' on states' rights continues under the Modi government, Chidambaram alleged.