Centre will buy paddy as per norms: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The standoff on the issue of paddy purchase continues between the State government and the Central government. Union Minister for Food Security Piyush Goyal told the Telangana ministers' delegation which met him on Thursday that the Centre would buy paddy from the State as per the norms.

Piyush Goyal told them that there were 17 States, including Telangana which were categorised under the Direct Procurement System. Under this, whatever policy applies to other States, the same will be applicable to Telangana.

Under this system the State Government itself undertakes direct purchase of paddy/ rice and wheat and also stores and distributes these food grains under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes. The Central Government undertakes to meet the entire expenditure incurred by the State Governments on the procurement operations as per the approved costing.

As per the agreement with FCI, they are required to do the procurement, mill the rice and the Centre purchases the rice. The state after procuring the rice used for their own consumption and balance is taken by the Centre. The Minister showed the agreement copy with all the states.

Goyal asked the delegation as to why it did not inform the Centre about the total quantum of raw rice it would give to the Centre. During 2014-15, the procurement was done to the tune of Rs 3,391 crore and it reached to Rs 26,610 crore during the kharif marketing season 2020-21, which means it has gone up by seven times in six years. The farmers can be rest assured there is absolutely no discrimination, Goyal told them. He also asked them why the Telangana government did not disclose how much rice they were going to provide to the Centre even after two reminders.

Earlier, Goyal talking to the media said a few leaders from Telangana are levelling baseless allegations and confusing the farmers. The Telangana government is not fulfilling its responsibility. He alleged that there was an anti-farmer government in Telangana. If they are pro-farmers, they should fulfil their responsibilities. Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy took strong objection to the minister talking to the media before meeting them and said Goyal's comments showed his arrogance.