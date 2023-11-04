  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Centre’s nod for 13 judges in 4 HCs

Centre’s nod for 13 judges in 4 HCs
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Centre has issued notifications regarding the appointment of six advocates and seven judicial officers as judges in different high...

New Delhi: The Centre has issued notifications regarding the appointment of six advocates and seven judicial officers as judges in different high courts of the country, pursuant to the recommendations made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium.

Advocates Vinay Saraf and Vivek Jain, and judicial officers Rajendra Kumar Vani, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Binod Kumar Dwivedi, Devnarayan Mishra,

and Gajendra Singh have been appointed as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The President has appointed judicial officers Rudra Prakash Mishra and Ramesh Chand Malviya as judges of the Patna High Court from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Another notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday said that advocates Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh have been appointed as additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a period of two years from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The President also appointed advocate Kaushik Goswami to be an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court for a period of two years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X