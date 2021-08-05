CET Creates Pulse Oximeters That Can Connect To Internet Via Wi-Fi To Allow Storing Data

The College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) has created a Wi-Fi-enabled pulse oximeter that allows data storage and transmission, strengthening the State's COVID-19 management efforts with its technical ability.



The college produced 100 devices in its laboratory and released the device to the technology of KELTRON for mass manufacturing of the device, as a result, it can ramp up the state's condition for combating the situation rose due to the massive surge in Covid cases.

On Tuesday, a team from CET, led by principal Jiji C.V., presented the 100 oximeters to Health Minister Veena George in her office. Dr. Jiji stated that after the Regional Cancer Centre alerted him to a shortage of oximeters on the market. During the lockdown, the developers created and produced the printed circuit board and its casing on their own, acquiring the essential electronic components.

Meanwhile, the device, which comes with memory for storing data and reviewing past measurements, also allows for remote monitoring. For this purpose, the oximeter with a Wi-Fi module can be linked to the Internet. The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology extensively tested the prototype before moving on with mass production.