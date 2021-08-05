CET Creates Pulse Oximeters That Can Connect To Internet Via Wi-Fi To Allow Storing Data
The College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) has created a Wi-Fi-enabled pulse oximeter that allows data storage and transmission, strengthening the State's COVID-19 management efforts with its technical ability.
The college produced 100 devices in its laboratory and released the device to the technology of KELTRON for mass manufacturing of the device, as a result, it can ramp up the state's condition for combating the situation rose due to the massive surge in Covid cases.
On Tuesday, a team from CET, led by principal Jiji C.V., presented the 100 oximeters to Health Minister Veena George in her office. Dr. Jiji stated that after the Regional Cancer Centre alerted him to a shortage of oximeters on the market. During the lockdown, the developers created and produced the printed circuit board and its casing on their own, acquiring the essential electronic components.
Meanwhile, the device, which comes with memory for storing data and reviewing past measurements, also allows for remote monitoring. For this purpose, the oximeter with a Wi-Fi module can be linked to the Internet. The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology extensively tested the prototype before moving on with mass production.
However, on Wednesday, Kerala reported 22,414 additional Covid-19 cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 34,71,563, with the number of individuals infected jumping to 17,211 after 108 more deaths.In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,97,092 samples were taken, with an 11.37 percent test positivity rate.In the last 24 hours, 19,478 people have indeed been recovered from the virus. At the moment, there are 1,76,048 active cases in Kerala.In various districts around the state, there are now 4,74,056 people under observation.
