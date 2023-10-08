Chairman and CEO Dassault Aviation arrives in Delhi on Monday to negotiate Indian Navy order for 26 Rafale fighters

Eric Trappier Chairman and CEO Dassault Aviation, manufacturer of French Rafale fighter aircraft accompanied by Richard Lavaud, head military aircraft sales, will be here on Monday and Tuesday for senior level meetings.

They are likely to meet senior officials in PMO, Defence Ministry, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Adm R. Hari Kumar and Chief of Navy and Air Force Chief Marshal V.R, Chaudhari.

This visit, coming after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in July this year where he was the chief guest for the Bastille Day Parade, assumes significance for the sale of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy.

During the visit, discussions took place between PM Modi and French President Macron for sale of these aircraft under a G to G agreement IAF had bought 36 aircraft as fly away for Rs 60,000 crore, resulting in per aircraft cost of Rs 1600 crore.

However, base cost of aircraft was close to Rs 800 crore, rest being for India's specific enhancements, training, simulators and spares. Indian expectation is that 26 Naval aircraft should not cost more than Rs 20,000 crore or Euro 2.2 Bn. French projected cost is well above 3Bn or Rs 30,000 crore, a premium of 50 per cent, which can’t be justified given more than 99 per cent commonality between the air and naval version.