'Chalo Jantar Mantar', Kerala CM Vijayan to protest against Centre on Feb 8, invites Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet and the coalition partner lawmakers, will stage a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on February 8 against the Centre.

This was informed by the Left Democratic Front convenor E.P. Jayarajan on Tuesday.

He said the protest was against the Centre’s 'shoddy' treatment meted out to Kerala on all fronts.

On Monday, CM Vijayan had an online meeting with Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and deputy, P.K. Kunhalikutty, and sought their support for the Delhi protest.

The two informed Vijayan that they will discuss in the UDF and get back and according to sources, the Congress-led UDF will not take part as they have already said a few times that it was not the Centre alone that is responsible for Kerala’s woes as the Vijayan government is equally guilty of absolute misgovernance.

Vijayan will lead the march towards Jantar Mantar from the Kerala House and will do sit-in protest. “We are sure that there will be global attention if a Chief Minister leads the protest and that too in Delhi,” said Jayarajan.