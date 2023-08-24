Chanda Mama Dur Nahi: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated India and the world on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the Moon’s South Pole.



In his live message after witnessing the historic moment virtually from Johannesburg in South Africa, Modi said, “This is historic movement and sounds the bugle for a developed India.”

He said, “Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the Moon.” Pointing to India becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the lunar surface, Modi said the feat will change all narratives and stories about the Moon. “I may be in South Africa but my heart has always been with Chandrayaan mission,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “On this joyous occasion, I would like to congratulate the world and the region. The success of India’s Moon mission is not just success of India alone. At a time when the world is witnessing G-20 presidential meeting, the concept of one family, one future is resonating across the globe. Our approach of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future' is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach that we represent has been welcomed universally. Our Moon mission is also based on the same human-centric approach.