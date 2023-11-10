Chandigarh: Stringent measures against stubble burning says Haryana CS Sanjeev Kaushal

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has taken stringent measures against stubble burning, issuing 1,256 challans against the offenders, imposing more than Rs 32 lakh in fines and filing 72 FIRs, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Wednesday. According to an official statement, during a virtual meeting convened by the Union Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday, Kaushal also said 90 per cent of paddy harvesting in the state has been completed and the state government is actively bolstering its measures to combat stubble burning.

“The government has taken strict actions against individuals responsible for farm fires, issuing 1,256 challans with fines totalling over Rs 32.55 lakh and filing 72 FIRs related to farm fires,” Kaushal said. A total of 44 farm fires were extinguished, according to a revised official statement. An earlier statement had said that 44 offenders had been apprehended in connection with the FIRs related to farm fires. Kaushal also informed that authorities in Haryana have imposed restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles to curb air pollution in Gurugram and Faridabad districts and the violators will face prosecution under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Officials had on Tuesday said Haryana has banned the use of four-wheeler light motor vehicles of Bharat Stage-III (petrol) and BS IV (diesel) category in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. He said there has been a 38 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year, with a substantial 57 per cent reduction observed in the last two years. The chief secretary underscored the state government’s efforts to reduce stubble burning incidents and minimize farm fires. Kaushal said the state government has imposed restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles (4 wheelers) in the Gurugram and Faridabad districts with immediate effect until November 30 or until the revocation of GRAP Stage III by the Commission for Air Quality Management, whichever occurs earlier.