Live
- Paramita chairman on study tour to Finland
- This is vindictive govt; Our days will come: Jagan
- Triveni Sangamam abuzz with influx of devotees
- CM Naidu for Delhi tomorrow
- Unorganised workers educated on rights & entitlements
- AP forms Cabinet panel to monitor agri prices
- Videos of Women Taken Without Permission on Bengaluru Metro – Police Take Action
- MLA Bonela slams Jogarao over corruption
- DMK to unveil 2026 Assembly election work plan at general council meet on June 1
- Garena Free Fire Max – New Redeem Codes for May 21
Chandrasekhar’s defamation plea: Delhi High Court seeks Shashi Tharoor’s reply
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of Shashi Tharoor on BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s plea challenging the dismissal of...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of Shashi Tharoor on BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s plea challenging the dismissal of his defamation complaint against the Congress MP.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja said the “matter required consideration” as he issued notice on Chandrasekhar’s revision petition challenging the magisterial court’s February 4 decision.
Chandrasekhar alleged that Tharoor defamed him by making “false” and “derogatory” statements on national television, claiming the BJP leader “bribed” voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Tharoor, according to Chandrasekhar, made the allegations “with the intent to lower his reputation and to impact the result of the last general elections while knowing fully well that the statements were false”.
During the hearing, the senior counsel appearing for Chandrasekhar said the lower court ignored the evidence to rule that no case of defamation was made out.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal on February 4 refused to summon Tharoor, saying prima facie “no ingredients of defamation” was made in the complaint.