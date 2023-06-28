Live
Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 13: Officials
The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, officials said on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, officials said on Wednesday.
This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It has a lander and rover configuration.
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and this is scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, according to the officials. Iton module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. It has a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.
