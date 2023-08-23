Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Touchdown Live-Streamed In UP Schools And Madrassas

ISRO's ambitious third lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, is poised for its Lander Module's touchdown on the Moon's surface on Wednesday evening. The live-streaming of this event will be accessible to all state-run schools and madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, as per an official directive from the state government. Educational institutions have been tasked with arranging the live broadcast for their students. The landing, scheduled at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, aims to reach the unexplored south pole of the Moon. In addition to schools, madrassas have also been requested to facilitate the live streaming.

As India pursues the historic achievement of becoming the first nation to achieve a controlled landing on the Moon's south pole, the Lander Module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, is expected to execute this task. However, some schools expressed concerns about the feasibility of live streaming due to lacking infrastructure, such as televisions, dishes, and antennas, which are necessary for this purpose. Additionally, some institutions pointed out difficulties in keeping students engaged from morning until the evening.

Chandrayaan-3 represents a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, focusing on a secure and gentle lunar landing, rover mobility on the lunar surface, and conducting on-site scientific experiments. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully achieves a moon landing and lands a robotic lunar rover on its second attempt in four years, India will join the US, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth country to master the technology of soft lunar landings.