Change is imminent, people will oust BJP in Har: Sushil Gupta

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit president Sushil Gupta said change is imminent and people of the state are going to oust the ruling BJP in the October 5 Assembly polls.

Various sections of the society, including farmers, youth, employees, women, are fed up with the BJP government, which has “failed on all fronts”, he said. “’Badlav’ (change) is imminent and people are going to oust the BJP from power,” said Gupta, whose party is contesting the elections independently. “What is the law and order situation in the state today? Every day so many incidents of crime are being reported. People are feeling insecure and there is unemployment problem, drug problem, inflation..,” he said.

Gupta (63) said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who last week joined the party’s poll campaign in Haryana, will be addressing a series of public meetings till the campaigning comes to an end. Kejriwal on Friday held a roadshow in Jagadhri and claimed that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without the support of his party.

“Giving guarantees to the people was started by Arvind Kejriwal. Unlike other parties, which make promises, but don’t implement them in true spirit, AAP has delivered on its guarantees, be it in Punjab or Delhi,” Gupta told PTI. He said Kejriwal joining the Haryana poll campaign has given a big boost to the party. Gupta, who is actively involved in the party’s poll campaigning, said AAP has a good organisational structure in the state. He also said AAP has more than 15 lakh active members in the state.

“If I talk about office bearers, at block level, there are more than 10,000 members. Besides, we have 21-member village committees,” he said. Gupta said while people are fed up with BJP, they will also reject outfits like JJP and INLD in the polls. “One thing is clear that JJP and INLD, whenever they get a chance they will go with BJP. And people know this,” he said.

AAP is getting good response from the people, he said, adding that people have seen how a change was brought about in Delhi and Punjab by the AAP dispensations in matters of health, education, employment. On rival parties claiming that AAP has no base in Haryana, Gupta said in Delhi too parties like BJP used to say so. “But we are going to form a government for the fourth time there after the elections.