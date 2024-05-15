Changemaker Modi banks on tradition to invest

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, declared moveable assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, disclosing that he doesn't own any car, house, or piece of land.

According to the election affidavit, the Prime Minister's total assets of 3.02 crore include a fixed deposit worth Rs 2.86 crore with the State Bank of India (SBI), Rs 80,304 in two bank accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi and Rs 52,920 cash in hand. Modi also has Rs 9.12 lakh as an investment in National Savings Certificates (NSC) savings scheme and possesses four gold rings worth Rs 2.68 lakh, the affidavit said.

The nomination papers further showed that Modi's taxable income doubled from Rs 11 lakh in fiscal year 2018-19 to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23. As far as his education is concerned, he declared that he completed his Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University in 1978 and Master of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983. There are no pending criminal proceedings against him.