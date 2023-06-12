Chaos at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: A statement by Air India saying some of its flights running from Mumbai will be delayed due closure of the main runway led to utter chaos at the airport.

Added to it several flights were delayed at the Mumbai airport after the temporary closure of the main runway due to “inclement weather”, forcing passengers to wait for hours on Sunday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm in Mumbai on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm’, and it is expected to make landfall on the western coastline on June 15.

Services of Indigo, Akasa and other airlines were affected.

