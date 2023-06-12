Live
- KTR’s ‘Tokyo dream’ as ridiculous as KCR’s Dallas: Rohin Reddy
- Jennifer Lawrence says wearing flats at Cannes was no ‘political statement’
- East Godavari: Six people killed after car rams into truck in Ananthaplli
- Chennai: Fire in shopping complex, No Casualities
- Cyclone Biparjoy Moving Northwards. Likely to hit Gujarat coast on June 14
- Meta to announce its Twitter's rival app, Project 92
- National Red Rose Day
- DK Shivakumar on a new mission To monitor and help TPCC in Telangana to win
- Schools reopen across Telangana
- Allu Arjun hugs Hrithik; fans expecting their collaboration soon
Chaos at Mumbai Airport
Mumbai: A statement by Air India saying some of its flights running from Mumbai will be delayed due closure of the main runway led to utter chaos at the airport.
Added to it several flights were delayed at the Mumbai airport after the temporary closure of the main runway due to “inclement weather”, forcing passengers to wait for hours on Sunday night.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm in Mumbai on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm’, and it is expected to make landfall on the western coastline on June 15.
Services of Indigo, Akasa and other airlines were affected.
