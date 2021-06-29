Chennai: SDC launches dynamic navigation system

Chennai: Saveetha Dental College (SDC) becomes the first dental institute in India to have a dynamic navigation system and signed a research MoU with the University of Glasgow, UK. Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, MP, digitally launched the dynamic navigation system in the presence of Dr N M Veeraiyan, founder and chancellor SIMATS and Dr Deepak Nallaswamy, director of academics, SIMATS.

"The unique navigation system is very scarce and this MoU aims to add to the available scientific literature.

This will be the first time that such a system has been installed in a dental college in India to pursue research activities in the field of dynamic navigation in dentistry.

The applications of such a system are numerous: used in maxillofacial surgical procedures, in endodontic procedures and is of immense use in dental implantology.

This system is very beneficial during complex surgical procedures such as tumors, where it guides the surgeon in removing the entire lesion accurately," Said Dr Deepak Nallaswamy, director of academics, SIMATS.